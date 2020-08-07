Preparing for winter: road salt being delivered to MnDOT truck stations

FILE — In this KEYC News Now file photo, a Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplow is seen exiting the City of Mankato Public Works Center in Mankato, Minnesota. (Source: Ryan Sjoberg)
By Kelsey Barchenger | August 7, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT - Updated August 7 at 10:59 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) - Here’s a sign that winter may not be as far away as we think.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is already beginning to prepare. Semis have been delivering road salt over the last few weeks to MnDOT’s 23 truck stations across the 11 counties in southeastern Minnesota. At Rochester’s truck station, 2,400 tons have been delivered.

MnDOT says summer is a good time to deliver salt because it is dry and can be moved efficiently to storage areas at each MnDOT truck station.

The salt comes from mines in Michigan, Missouri or Kansas.

