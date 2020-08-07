Princess Kay of the Milky Way coronation, butter sculpting viewable via live stream

Minn. (KEYC) - Despite the cancellation of the Minnesota State Fair, the annual Princess Kay of the Milk Way program will continue.
The 67th Princess Kay will be crowned Wednesday Aug. 12 in a private banquet for the 10 candidates and their families.
The competition, organized by the Midwest Dairy Association, appoints a princess for one year as a good-will ambassador for the Minnesota Dairy Industry.
“You represent the farmers, you represent the people you care deeply about, all their hard work and excellence,” said current Princess Kay, Amy Kyllo.
In addition the tradition of butter sculpting is set to continue as well, beginning Aug. 13.
“They (finalists) will be sculpted and afterwords you will have a 90 pound twin. So it’s super fun process. I know I loved being sculpted and after you get all that amazing butter too,” said Kyllo.
While both the crowning and butter sculpting events are private, viewers can tune into live streams on Princess Kay’s Facebook Page.
