SHIP grant awarded to Mount Olive Lutheran School

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new grant will give kids at Mount Olive Lutheran School more options to stay active outdoors.
The award comes from the Blue Earth County Statewide Health Improvement Partnership Grant. The funds will be used to provide equipment to help increase options for both indoor and outdoor activities as well as increase the amount of equipment available for additional social distancing. Students will be able to use the equipment during physical education classes, recess, and other outdoor classes.
