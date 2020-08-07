Study shows statewide tobacco control program saves thousands of lives

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, declines in smoking over the last 20 years have prevented more than 4,100 deaths and saved $2.7 billion in medical costs. State health officials say about 4,500 cases of cancer were prevented during that same time period. If current trends continue, MDH expects by the year 2037 more than 12 thousand cancers will be prevented statewide, with $10.2 billion less spent on medical care due to smoking.