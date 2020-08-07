Time winding down for absentee voting in the Minnesota Primary election

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Time is winding down for voters to return their ballots by mail ahead of Minnesota’s Primary election next week.
As of Thursday, nearly 11,500 ballots have been sent to Blue Earth County voters and over 4,700 have been returned and counted.
About 12% of the county’s registered voters have participated so far.
For the statewide primary election, all ballots being returned by mail must be postmarked by Election Day on Aug. 11 and received by the election office no later than Aug. 13. Blue Earth County voters can also hand-deliver a ballot to the county’s election office located in the Historic Blue Earth County Courthouse.
”So we want anybody who still has a ballot at home to make sure they get that in the mail immediately, and if they have any concerns about the mail process they can drop it off at our office up until 3:00 p.m. on Election Day,” Blue Earth County Elections Administrator Michael Stalberger said.
Anybody can track a mail-in or absentee ballot online at the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.
