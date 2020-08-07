Walz convenes special session, expected to extend emergency powers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday he will convene a special legislative session that is scheduled to begin Wednesday.
A news release from Walz’s office said Walz “intends to extend the COVID-19 peacetime emergency by 30 days to ensure the state can continue to quickly and effectively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“As long as the COVID-19 pandemic poses a threat to Minnesotans, it is my duty to work to provide our state with the tools we need to fight this.” Walz said in a news release. “The COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented and rapidly evolving, and we can’t let our guard down.”
Minnesota’s current peacetime emergency is currently scheduled to end Wednesday, Aug. 12.
The extension of the peacetime emergency would not only extend Walz’s emergency powers, but also the statewide mask mandate that was implemented July 25.
Executive Order 20-81, which required Minnesotans to wear face masks in indoor public settings, states the mask mandate “remains in effect until the peacetime emergency declared in Executive Order 20-01 is terminated or until it is rescinded by proper authority.”
