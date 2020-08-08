Local craft store hosted paint event

“Today we’re hosting an open paint. I try to have them once a month, the second Saturday of every month and that is for different times. Today it’s ten to two and what that means is people can just come in without having pre-ordered anything. Then just use the stuff that is already set-up and ready to go. They pick the wood, the stencil, whatever project they want. Then we help them paint it and finish it while they’re here,” Owner of Hammer & Stain Southern Minnesota Stephanie Wolf said.