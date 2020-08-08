Local craft store hosted paint event

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Hammer & Stain Southern Minnesota is on a mission to get people out of the house and activate their creative side in a safe way.
The business is located in downtown Waseca and is focused around "do it yourself" style projects.
The spot hosts a variety of private parties as well as open paint sessions.
Owner Stephanie Wolf breaks down their August Open Paint event.
“Today we’re hosting an open paint. I try to have them once a month, the second Saturday of every month and that is for different times. Today it’s ten to two and what that means is people can just come in without having pre-ordered anything. Then just use the stuff that is already set-up and ready to go. They pick the wood, the stencil, whatever project they want. Then we help them paint it and finish it while they’re here,” Owner of Hammer & Stain Southern Minnesota Stephanie Wolf said.
The August Open Paint event emphasized the fact that anyone can do it.
“It makes it so that anyone can do it. That’s the fun thing, we’ve got some kids here today and some older people. It doesn’t matter what age you are, I have everything ready to go. We help you with every part of the process. No matter who you are, we can help you do it,” Wolf said.
Customers like Nicole Perrizo particularly liked the option to customize a piece of art.
“I like the fact that I can pick whatever I want on the sign and that I can make it the colors to match my house. I enjoy doing it so I think it’s a win-win,” Perrizo said.
The only charge to this event is the masterpiece you’ve chosen to craft.
Hammer & Stain Southern Minnesota offers signs, wreaths, bean bag boards, and benches.
“I’m glad to be able to offer some other things. I just started offering some wreaths, lots of different ceramics and people have enjoyed that for the variety of what is possible,” Wolf said.
One thing is for certain: this event is perfect for family time or if you just need a little break from reality.
“It’s kind of fun I can bring one kid at a time and have a fun time doing that. I can just come and be away from all the kids,” Perrizo said.
