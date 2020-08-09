Mankato participated in a nationwide event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Aug 8. people across the country joined together for one cause, solidarity.
Pray on MLK invited communities to come together for prayer and worship. The nationwide gathering took place along every street named after Martin Luther King Jr. in the United States.
This effort was started by an organization called Civil Righteousness. They’re known to use prayer to speak out against racial injustice.
“We found out about this nationwide movement which was started out by two African American pastors. They had the vision to remember Martin Luther King Jr. and to have peaceful prayer gatherings. They thought about how there are streets and parks all over the nation that are named after Martin Luther King Jr. They were inspired and decided to have people meet all over the country at these locations and pray,” organizer of the Mankato Pray on MLK event Robert Schmitz said.
The national event began with an hour of silent prayer then went into an hour of vocal proclamations.
"We had a time of prayer for Mankato, the state, the people, to speak a blessing, reconciliation and peace," Schmitz said
Robert Schmitz explained how he was not alone in the endeavor. He was supported by his close friends and thousands of other advocates across the country.
“I’ve got my friend Jeff from Northfield, Tim and his wife from Good Thunder which is basically Mankato. The four of us have come together,” Schmitz said.
