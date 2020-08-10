Arlington man dies after motorcycle crash

WANAMINGO, Minn. (KEYC) - An Arlington man has died following a crash near Wanamingo Township in Goodhue County.
The incident happened around 3:00 p.m. Sunday. 25-year-old Nolan Osborne was killed in the incident.
According to the State Patrol, Osborne’s Harley Davidson motorcycle collided with an SUV near Highway 52 and 415th Street in Wanamingo Township. The State Patrol says Osborne’s motorcycle was southbound on Highway 52 while the SUV was northbound on Highway 57 approaching Highway 52 when the two vehicles collided.
The incident report shows no alcohol was involved, the other driver was not injured in the crash.
