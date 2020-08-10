Body camera footage showing what led up to George Floyd’s fatal police restraint released

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Today, we are getting a look at what led to the in-custody death of George Floyd.
Minneapolis police releasing body camera videos from two of the responding officers.
The video, which has been edited for time, may be disturbing.
In the video, we see George Floyd explain over and over to officers, that he is claustrophobic, he has anxiety and he is scared.
Floyd is calmer when he is sitting on the ground or walking with officers but when they try to get him in the back of the patrol car, he struggles against them, telling them he is claustrophobic again and again.
Eventually, the officers put him on the ground face down. That’s when you see a knee placed on his neck. And that’s where he would remain until he eventually loses consciousness.
You hear people on the sidewalk asking for officers to check his pulse. When an officer does he says “I can’t find one.”
Floyd remained under officer Derek Chauvin’s knee until paramedics come to put him in an ambulance.
The four officers involved were all fired by the city and eventually charged with murder.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.