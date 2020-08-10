Church sign draws laughs with made-up bible verses about masks

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One church in North Mankato is taking a humorous approach to the mask mandate with made-up bible verses on its sign.
Holy Rosary Catholic Church in lower North Mankato posted its first made-up bible verse a couple weeks ago and has since added another to its digital sign.
With messages such as ‘Thou shalt wear a mask’ and ‘Pray to the savior, listen to the scientists,’ the church has drawn attention from various radio stations in Minnesota.
It’s even gone viral on social media, and the church plans to add more made-up bible verses in the future.
