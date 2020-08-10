Church sign draws laughs with made-up bible verses about masks

Holy Rosary Catholic Church in North Mankato has been drawing laughs on social media with made-up bible verses about masks on its digital sign. With verses such as “Thou shalt wear a mask” and “Pray to the savior, listen to the scientists,” the church has drawn attention from some Minnesota radio stations. (Source: Gage Cureton)
By Gage Cureton | August 10, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT - Updated August 10 at 2:38 PM

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One church in North Mankato is taking a humorous approach to the mask mandate with made-up bible verses on its sign.

Holy Rosary Catholic Church in lower North Mankato posted its first made-up bible verse a couple weeks ago and has since added another to its digital sign.

With messages such as ‘Thou shalt wear a mask’ and ‘Pray to the savior, listen to the scientists,’ the church has drawn attention from various radio stations in Minnesota.

It’s even gone viral on social media, and the church plans to add more made-up bible verses in the future.

