The Docket: it’s Minnesota Primary Election week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Primary Election is on Tuesday, Aug. 11th.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this week of Aug. 10th, 2020.
Blue Earth County polling places will set up their personal protective equipment and other safety precautions for COVID-19 Monday night.
Sanitation stations for voters to use before voting, disposable pens and recyclable privacy folders are just a few of the safety precautions polling places will be taking on Election Day.
Each polling place will receive everything it needs, from face shields for election judges to disposable masks for voters.
Voters are required to wear a mask in the polling place, but there will be some on hand in case anybody forgets.
Elections Equipment Coordinator Molly Kjellesvig said another option that will be available to those who need it is drive-up voting.
“We will also have curbside signs at every polling station to ensure that voters can call when they get there to vote at the curb,” she said.
Funding for this equipment comes from the federal CARES Act.
According to Blue Earth County Elections Administrator Michael Stalberger, the state of Minnesota received around $8 million to use for elections, which was then distributed to counties.
Blue Earth County got around $50,000.
Stalberger said the extra precautions should not keep voters at the polls longer.
“One thing we want voters to be aware of is that we’re going to be exercising social distancing, so even though the lines might look longer because they’re spaced farther apart, we’re still going to move them through the process as quickly as we can,” he said. “If people bring their own masks, if they come prepared to use the hand sanitizer and work pretty quickly with our judges, we shouldn’t see too much extra delay in the process.”
Polls will be open Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
As long as you are in line by the 8:00 cutoff time, you can still vote.
As for what’s on your ballot, that depends on where you live.
You can find a sample ballot by visiting the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.