European chafer beetle discovered in Minnesota for the first time

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Officials from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture announced Monday the European chafer beetle has been found for the first time in Minnesota.
The agency reports a south Minneapolis resident first noticed large swarms of beetles in their yard at dusk and reported it to a University of Minnesota Extension entomologist, who suspected the beetles were European chafers and reported them to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
The MDA then worked with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to confirm the identity of the insect, since it had never been found in Minnesota before.
The European chafer’s grub is known to cause more damage to turf grass than Japanese beetles because it spends a longer portion of the summer feeding on turf, which makes them particularly problematic for homeowners, golf courses and turf growers.
However, the MDA adds that these beetles do not eat at all once fully grown, unlike Japanese beetles that are known to defoliate other plants in search of food.
In terms of physical characteristics, adult European chafer beetles are about a half-inch long and a light brown, or tan, color. They are similar to Melolonthinae, more commonly known as “June bugs,” that are found in Minnesota in early summer, but the European chafer beetle tends to, generally, be a bit smaller in size and lighter in color.
These beetles emerge from the soil between mid-June and early July and are active on warm evenings for several hours just before and after sunset. The white grubs can range from a quarter-inch to one inch in length with a dark brown head and noticeable legs.
Due to this being the first official find of European chafer beetles in the state, the MDA would like to better understand where the insect may be and how big of an issue this is to homeowners, golf courses and turf growers.
Anyone who spots these beetles is asked to report it by contacting the MDA’s Arrest the Pest line at 1-888-545-6684 or by sending an email to Arrest.The.Pest@state.mn.us.
Prior to making a report, the MDA asks Minnesotans to:
- Capture the insect;
- Take a photo;
- Put the insect in a container or plastic bag; and
- Place it in the freezer.
Visit the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s website for more information about European chafer beetles.
