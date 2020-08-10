Local salon hosts fashion and food fundraiser

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — People got the chance to browse fashion, eat food and partake in some fundraising.
Indulge Salon and Tanning hosted The Blackbird mobile clothing boutique and TNT Eats Food Truck in their parking lot. The event was centered around giving back, as each business featured a dip jar where money could be donated to the local Feeding Our Communities Partners’ (FOCP) BackPack Food Program.
The BackPack Food Program helps provide children with a weekend’s worth of healthy, well-balanced meals.
“What we are doing is connecting businesses for the benefit to raise money for the FOCP BackPack Food Program. And just four dollars is all it takes to feed a child for a whole weekend,” Indulge Salon and Tanning owner Tiffany Ward said.
“But we are also supporting local businesses by having them here,” Ward continued.
The salon will be taking donations for FOCP throughout the rest of the week. In addition, the Blackbird Boutique will return to the salon’s parking lot Thursday, Aug. 13, and Friday, Aug. 14.
