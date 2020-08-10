MDH: six additional deaths tied to COVID-19 in Minnesota; 332 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 332 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 61,839.
There have been three additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,666. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,251.
There are 55,151 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 11, there are 337 people hospitalized, 147 in ICU.
5,661 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 1,177,935.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 213 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 49,208.
38,001 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been six additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 937.
525,840 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
