MDH: three additional deaths tied to COVID-19 in Minnesota; 625 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 625 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 61,516.
There have been three additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,660. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,250.
There are 54,364 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 10, there are 320 people hospitalized, 159 in ICU.
5,606 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 1,172,118.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 173 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 49,010.
37,266 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been five additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 931.
523,938 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
