2 men charged after trying to crash into police building
By Associated Press | August 10, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT - Updated August 10 at 4:49 PM

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — Two Iowa men are facing several charges after authorities say they tried to crash a vehicle into the Muscatine police headquarters.

Muscatine Police said the two Muscatine men were arrested early Sunday after their vehicle became stuck on a brick planter outside the Muscatine Public Safety Building.

The crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday. No one was injured.

Police said 24-year-old Gilberto Daniel Castillo III and 21-year-old Marc Anthony Castillo were both arrested on suspicion of terrorism second-degree criminal mischief.

The 24-year-old was also charged with drunken driving, and the 21-year-old was charged with public intoxication.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.