MnDOT to perform Highway 14 bridge work Tuesday evening

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Motorists traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 14 on Tuesday evening should beware of potential delays.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Monday that the eastbound lanes of Highway 14 will be restricted after 6 p.m. Tuesday over the Minnesota River to allow crews to perform maintenance.
Some of the maintenance work the MnDOT bridge crew will be doing includes improving the surface of the bridge for a smoother ride, which also preserves the bridge deck.
In a news release on Monday, MnDOT says traffic restrictions in the eastbound lanes may be in place until 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Motorists should adjust their speeds accordingly and watch for all workers, equipment and traffic control devices that may be in place during this period.
