MnDOT seeks public feedback on design concepts of New Ulm intersection

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking public input regarding proposed intersection improvements at U.S. Highway 14 and Highland Avenue in New Ulm.
The agency is asking the public to view the video, included in the video player above, about the five design concepts and complete a survey by Aug. 21.
Currently, MnDOT is conducting a traffic study of the intersection to identify opportunities to improve safety and mobility.
MnDOT added in a news release on Monday that input from the community and other project stakeholders regarding a preferred layout will allow the agency to secure funding for a future safety improvement project.
A photo gallery has been provided below of each of the five options for viewer convenience. More information about each design concept is available in the video above or by visiting MnDOT’s website.
