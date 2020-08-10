National Health Center Week honors health centers during pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week marks National Health Center Week, a campaign recognizing the work Health Centers have done on the front lines of the pandemic.
Community health centers provide care to those who disproportionately suffer from chronic disease and lack of access to affordable care. Locally Open Door Health Center of Mankato is celebrating the week with employee appreciation.
“Especially now during the time of COVID and the pandemic, there are a lot of individuals finding themselves in situations where they are either not insured or underinsured even more than what we saw pre-COVID, the community health center is the safety net to help those that are in need at this time,” says Lisa Soupir, Chief Operations Officer for Open Door Health Center.
Open Door Health Center is known for offering a whole health look approach at individuals, by focusing on holistic care, treating more than 11,000 individuals in 2019.
