Nickelodeon Universe reopens

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Nickelodeon Universe amusement park inside the Mall of America reopens today after being closed for nearly five months due to COVID-19.
To meet state guidelines, Nickelodeon Universe will operate with a reduced capacity of 250 visitors at any time. Guests will be allowed through a single entry point. Only guests who have bought a ticket will have access to walk through the park. Tickets will be limited to two hours.
Guests 3 years and older will be required to wear face masks at all times, including for the duration of each attraction. Guests may also remove their face masks while eating or drinking.
