Operating levy for GFW School District on ballot

“If the operating levy does not pass it is possible that we’ll be looking at additional cuts to programs and staffing we also could be looking at dissolution if we’re not moving fast enough out of statutory operating debt and that would divide up the district and we would lose all of our schools and students would be split up to other school districts. It’s not something that the state does lightly and not something that communities like to go through so this operating levy will help take us out of statutory operating debt,” says Horton.