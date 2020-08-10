Public invited to provide input on Riverside North Redevelopment Plan

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato announced Monday it is inviting the public to provide input on its update to the Riverside North Redevelopment Plan.
Anyone interested in providing feedback can do so by attending a virtual open house at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, that will include a presentation of the plan and an opportunity for discussion.
In a statement released Monday, the city officials said it is important to get feedback from community members because the plan in question will be utilized for a priority brownfield redevelopment in the area.
The plan and its updates will address topics including how the land will be used, development concepts and road alignment concepts along U.S. Highway 169.
Anyone interested in attending the virtual open house by following this link to join the Zoom meeting, which does not require a password. A recording of the presentation and meeting materials will be available on Mankato’s Community Development webpage following the conclusion of the event.
Attendees can also join the meeting by phone. First, dial 1-301-715-8592 then, as prompted, enter the following meeting ID: 822 1120 7772.
As always, feedback can also be provided by:
- Submitting comments via email or phone at (507) 387-8711;
- Sending comments via U.S. postal mail to the Intergovernmental Center at 10 Civic Center Plaza, Mankato, MN 56001; and
- Placing comments in the dropbox located in front of the Intergovernmental Center.
