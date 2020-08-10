Ries named head coach at Gustavus Adolphus College

After her prolific college career, Ries signed a deal professional with the Texas Charge of the National Pro Fastpitch (NPF) in 2017. Ries also had stints with NPF’s Chicago Bandits in 2018 and the Aussie Peppers of Minnesota in 2019. She had resigned with the Peppers for the NPF’s 2020 season, before the Peppers, who are comprised of mainly Australian national players, announced they would not be coming to America this season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She opted to rejoin the Chicago Bandits on May 11.