Senior Salute highlights seniors from Gopher, Valley Conferences

WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) — Senior softball players from the Gopher and Valley Conferences squared off as the Class of 2020 wore their high school jerseys for the first and only time this year after the spring season was canceled.
“I wanted to give my pitcher Trista Hering one more game. I contacted her and said is this something you’d be interested in?” said Crystal Lamont, WEM head softball coach.
“No thought about it, I don’t have anything going on that day. Let’s go,” said Hering.
“So I started with the Gopher Conference. Threw out an email to see how many girls we could get. I realized early on I’d probably need a few more so I decided to make it a Gopher versus Valley game,” said Lamont.
“Going through your senior year and having everything stripped away from you is unsettling. To be able to play one last game is probably one of the nicest things anyone could ever do,” said Abby Mudgett, JWP catcher.
“It’s just refreshing and something you can really end with,” said Hering.
“It’s nice to see everyone and play one last time, and to play with them. You don’t get a lot of opportunities to play with the girls you’ve played against the last four years,” said Mudgett.
“It was fun to watch them come together. I saw a team huddle where they yelled Gopher at the end and one of the girls said, ‘Oh, we haven’t done that before,’” said Lamont.
“It’s cool to play another conference. You see a lot of girls you typically don’t see during the regular season. We’re in different jerseys, you don’t always see that,” said Hering.
“On the way here, me and my friend thought we’re going to be absolutely terrible, going to be garbage, but as soon as you step back into that box, it all comes back to you,” said Mudgett.
“It was fun to see them come together and have some fun. To have this opportunity together, people who had been through the same thing,” said Lamont.
“I was a little jittery before the game because it’s the last time I get to wear this jersey with girls playing the game. I was excited, but jittery, now it’s like woah - that was the last time. But I got to end it on something special,” said Hering.
“The biggest take-away for me is don’t take anything for granted,” said Mudgett.
“Live in the moment, don’t worry about the past or the future. Just work on yourself, create those memories, you’ll never forget it. I think about stuff now, and it’s like the memories together. Just worry about the moment. Don’t take anything for granted,” said Hering.
“We can tell that to every future team that comes up that at any point, this can be taken away from you. We’ve said that in the past, but nobody really believed it until now they realize it can actually happen,” said Lamont.
The Gopher Conference would win the game by a final of 8-4 over the Valley Conference.
STATS:
Gopher Conference
Pitching
Trista Hering - 4 innings pitched, 10 strikeouts, 2 walks, 3 Earned runs
Ella Sohre - 3 innings pitched, winning pitcher, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks, 0 earned runs
Hitting
Paige Knudson - 1-2 with a 3 RBI triple, 2 walks and a hit by pitch
Ella Sohre - 2-4 with 1 walk, 2 RBI
Maya Lembke- 0-2 with 2 walks
Julia Worke - 1-4
Abby Bruegger, 0-3, 1 walk, twice reached on an error, 2 runs scored
Sophie Christian, 1-3, 1 run scored, 1 walk, 1 reach on an error
Marti Snider, 1-4, 1 run scored, 1 reach on an error
Trista Hering, 1-2 with 2 walks, 2 runs scored
Allison Rients (HS player fill in), 0-2
Autumn Taylor (HS player fill in), 1-2 with a run scored
Valley Conference
Pitching
Lizzie Oothoudt- 2 innings pitched, 2 earned runs, 4 strikeouts
Shaylynn Anderson - 4 innings pitched, 1 earned run, 5 strikeouts,
Hitting
Abby Mudgett, 0-2, 2 walks, 1 run scored
Lizzie Oothoudt, 1-4
Cassie Carlson, 1-3
Lexi Hollerich, 0-2, 1 walk, 1 reached on an error
Shaylynn Anderson, 0-3
Halle Satre, 0-3
Katie Hoffman, 1-3, reached on dropped 3rd strike, 1 run scored
Mandy Gruis, 1-3, 1 run scored
Zoie Burton, 1-3, 1 run scored
