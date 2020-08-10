Vikings LB Cam Smith to miss season due to heart condition

Minnesota Vikings inside linebacker Cameron Smith (59) lines up during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (Source: AP Photo/David Dermer)
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings second-year linebacker Cameron Smith will miss the 2020 season because of a heart condition.

It was discovered after he tested positive for COVID-19 upon reporting to training camp two weeks ago.

The Vikings made the procedural move of waiving Smith with a non-football injury designation.

Upon clearing waivers, he’ll revert to their reserve list.

Smith played mostly on special teams as a rookie. He was a fifth-round draft pick out of USC in 2019.

Smith announced on Instagram that he needs open heart surgery to fix a bicuspid aortic valve he was born with.

Earlier this week I found out I need open heart surgery to fix a bicuspid aortic valve that I was born with. Although this will unfortunately end my 2020 season, it is really a blessing that we found this as my heart is severely enlarged and wouldn’t have lasted much longer. I found this out after I tested positive for COVID and had to have further testing done as protocol. The Lord works in mysterious ways, but I could really feel him on this one!🙏🏻 There is a surgery that will allow me to continue to play football as soon as I am healed and cleared and I didn’t think twice about going with that one. By no means am I ready to be done playing football, there is still so much more I want to accomplish on the field. Im going to attack this like everything else I have in life. Already looking forward to the comeback! #SKOL

