What you need to know before heading to the polls Tuesday

(KEYC) — This primary election could be unlike anything Minnesota has seen — due to the high interest in absentee voting this year.
If you plan on heading to the polls on Tuesday, there are a few things you can do right now to make sure you’re prepared.
The first thing you can do is make sure you’re registered to vote. If you have moved since the last time you voted, double-check that you are registered to vote at your new address.
The next thing you can do to prepare for Election Day on Tuesday is to confirm your polling place.
If you register to vote, this information will be available to you on the same site. Otherwise, you can find it on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.
There is also some more great information on the Secretary of State’s website about voting, including what is on your ballot.
All you have to do is type in your ZIP code and the website will list all the names you can expect to see on your ballot, as well as information about each candidate.
Remember, this is not a presidential primary. Minnesotans voted on that race back on March 3.
What you’ll see on your ballot on Tuesday are the primary races for state and local elections depending on your ZIP code.
If you plan to vote absentee but haven’t submitted your ballot yet, it must be postmarked by Tuesday in order to count.
Another thing to keep in mind, your signature envelope might have a box for a witness to sign. Due to COVID-19, there is now no witness requirement for registered voters. You’ll only need a witness signature if you are not registered to vote.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
