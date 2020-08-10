Work shifts north on Highway 111/22 Project

NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - Construction on the second stage of Highway 111 and 22 projects from Nicollet to Gaylord has begun.
Stage one of the project from the city of Nicollet to County Road 1, is complete and reopened over the weekend.
Also over the weekend, crews began working on Highway 99 in Nicollet to Nicollet County Road1, and north of County Road 1 to Gaylord. Drivers should be aware of a new detour in place, which includes Nicollet County Road 1, Highway 15 and Highway 19.
The entire project from Nicollet to Gaylord began on May 4 and is expected to be complete in October. It includes repavement, new intersection lighting, and the installation of a snow fence along Highway 22.
