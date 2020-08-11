Blue Earth County Board allocates funds for economic support

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Board approves allocating $2 million in economic support to support organizations impacted by COVID-19.
The Board of Commissioners approved the measure Tuesday morning.
Eligible business owners can apply for a one time grant of $10,000 to cover expenses for up to three months. Those expenses could range from rent payments to utilities to payroll business costs. Applications must be turned in by September 2nd. The board will recommend approval for the first pool of chosen applications at its September 8th meeting.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.