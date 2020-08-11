Blue Earth County in need of new election judges

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County is in need of new election judges after several stepped down this year.
Election officials say many stepped down due to COVID-19.
Blue Earth County says they will need to double their election judge pool for the Nov. 3rd election.
Election judge training is online this year.
Election judges, or poll workers, must be eligible to vote in Minnesota and able to read, write and speak English.
There are also both paid and volunteer positions available.
”The new judges that stepped up have been amazing, but we just don’t have enough of them replacing the judges that aren’t able to serve. And then we just have added responsibilities in terms of wiping down booths and keeping everything clean in the polling place,” said Blue Earth County Elections Administrator Michael Stalberger.
You can sign up to be an election judge at the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.