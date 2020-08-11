Coping with school anxiety amid pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — All the new changes heading into the school year may bring some students newfound anxiety.
According to a survey from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Americans suffering from mental health disorders like anxiety and depression have more than tripled during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayo Clinic Health System Psychologist Dr. Lisa Hardesty says communication is key between children and parents during these unprecedented times.
“Reminding kids of their capabilities, what they have accomplished, how have they got through difficult things before. And that definitely they are not alone that we are here as a community, school system, the teachers are really invested in this,” said Hardesty.
Hardesty adds parents should help children express how they feel as well. For elementary students have them write or draw what’s on their mind. For older children, help relate your experiences to theirs.
In addition, Hardesty says plenty of sleep and exercise are vital for good mental health.
