Farmamerica hosts Meat-A-Palooza

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Farmamerica is helping to put the concept of farm to table in perspective with their upcoming fundraiser.
Meat-A-Palooza will be held in person at the Waseca facility Thursday night. The 21 plus event will be held mostly outdoors to help guests practice social distancing. The event takes guests on a tour of a day in the life of a local farmer, brewer, producer, and more, with some expected to share stories of how the pandemic has hit close to home.
“With the pandemic at the start of it, I know some folks were kind of concerned like is our food supply going to remain intact and kind of almost took it for granted the hard work that farmers do everyday and they didn’t get a break, they maintained the everyday schedule they had to keep working so that they could keep that food supply intact for us and we’re very thankful that they were able to do that and I’m sure the farmers that we’ll have will talk about their experiences with that,” says Samantha Meyer, Farmamerica Program Director.
Tickets can still be purchased ahead of Thursday’s event, which takes place from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
To purchase tickets and learn more about the event, visit www.farmamerica.org/meat-a-palooza.
