Farmamerica hosts Meat-A-Palooza

“With the pandemic at the start of it, I know some folks were kind of concerned like is our food supply going to remain intact and kind of almost took it for granted the hard work that farmers do everyday and they didn’t get a break, they maintained the everyday schedule they had to keep working so that they could keep that food supply intact for us and we’re very thankful that they were able to do that and I’m sure the farmers that we’ll have will talk about their experiences with that,” says Samantha Meyer, Farmamerica Program Director.