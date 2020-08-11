Former Cleveland man facing criminal sexual conduct charges

42-year-old Elmer Joel Zavala-Guevara was arrested by Cleveland Police Officers at his home in Winnebago late last week. According to a criminal complaint, he is accused of engaging in sexual contact with three different children under the age of 13 while he lived in Cleveland. Authorities say he has been charged in Le Sueur County with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.