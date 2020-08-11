Grams elected to temporarily replace LeVoir at Diocese of New Ulm

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The Diocese of New Ulm announced Tuesday that Monsignor Douglas L. Grams was elected to replace John M. LeVoir.
LeVoir, who announced his resignation Thursday, served the diocese since 2008.
The Diocese of New Ulm wrote in a statement on Tuesday that Grams will be serving as a diocesan administrator who will govern the diocese until Pope Francis appoints a new bishop.
Grams also was elected diocesan administrator of the Diocese of New Ulm in 2007 when Bishop John C. Nienstedt was appointed coadjutor bishop of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis. Gram served the Diocese of New Ulm for approximately one year, from 2007 to 2008, when the diocese appointed Bishop LeVoir.
“I am honored to serve as interim administrator for the Diocese of New Ulm until our Holy Father, Pope Francis, appoints a new bishop for our diocese,” Grams said in a statement. “My prayer is that the Lord will guide me in this new leadership journey and that a bishop will be appointed soon.”
Since being ordained to the priesthood in 1987, Grams has serviced in parishes in Sleepy Eye, Searles, Tracy and Walnut Grove. He currently serves as rector of the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New Ulm and is pastor of the parishes of in the Holy Cross Area Faith Community, which includes the communities of Lafayette, New Ulm, Searles and West Newton Township.
