Impact of the railroad on Waseca’s agricultural roots, promoting agriculture advancements in the area

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - We continue the to focus on the agricultural roots in Waseca by taking a closer look at the transportation corridor that existed in Waseca and the impact it had on agricultural advancements and the community.
“Waseca has the richest farm ground not only in the state, the Midwest, the United States, it’s the richest farm ground in the world,” said mayor of Waseca, Roy Srp, “and I didn’t really realize that until I came up here with the railroad and found out just how many agriculture communities are thriving because we continued the railroad.”
Srp is a 42 year veteran of the railroad.
“I started on the Milwaukee Road and moved from Minnesota down to Iowa to work with the Chicago Northwestern, I got laid off in Marshalltown, Iowa and wound up coming to Waseca in 1986,” said Srp.
The move to Waseca came as the railroad that ran through Waseca was being abandoned and Srp and his colleagues bought the line from the Black Hills to Winona.
“Initially there were about 40 or 50 of us and we continued the line from the river to the Black Hills and we also bought ... which ran north and south of Waseca,” said Srp.
The lease for the railroad running north and south of Waseca ran out, returning the land to the farmers, so the group shifted their focus on repairing the rail that ran west to east of Waseca.
“We started out with a railroad that was very decrepit, most of it was ten mile an hour railroads, lot of derailments, a lot of broken rail, we worked very hard for a lot of years, putting the railroad back together, and now it stands as the railroad it is today,” said Srp/
Srp said the continuation of the railroad made the town and the community surrounding it, what it is today.
“And agriculture for Waseca and Waseca County is so important, so important to the region, so important to the Midwest, so important to the country as a matter of fact, and without the line going east to west through Waseca, I’m afraid there would’ve been a dramatic impact in the loss of jobs and the loss of transportation modes,” said Srp.
