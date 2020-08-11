Investigation underway after Waterville man dies at construction site

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An investigation is underway after a Waterville man dies on a construction site in Owatonna.
Authorities were called to the site where a Costco distribution center is being built around 7:30 Monday morning. The caller told police a man fell off a lift. Responding officers located the victim, 62-year-old George McIntosh, of Waterville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities say the investigation into the cause of his death is ongoing.
