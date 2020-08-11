Mankato Area Foundation names Gustafson director of programs, donor relations

Prior to joining the Mankato Area Foundation, Gustafson served as the marketing director for Gislasion & Hunter, LLP and the Mankato Clinic, in addition to previously serving as the president and CEO of Greater Mankato Growth. She has also served as a member and in leadership roles on multiple boards, including Minnesota State University, Mankato, Mankato Foundation, Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, Twin Rivers Council for the Arts and GreenSeam.