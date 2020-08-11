Mankato Area Foundation names Gustafson director of programs, donor relations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Area Foundation announced Tuesday it has appointed Maureen Gustafson to serve as the organization’s next director of programs and donor relations.
The role will encompass the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund, which raises cancer awareness and support for philanthropic duties for the Mankato Area Foundation and is focused on engaging business professionals and private donors in creating a legacy.
“Maureen’s business development, marketing, public relations, fundraising experience, and deep community connections make her uniquely qualified for this position,” said Nancy Zallek, MAF president and CEO.
“I am very honored to have the opportunity to carry on the mission of the JZ Community Foundation and proud to be part of the rapidly growing Mankato Area Foundation,” Gustafson said of her new role.
Prior to joining the Mankato Area Foundation, Gustafson served as the marketing director for Gislasion & Hunter, LLP and the Mankato Clinic, in addition to previously serving as the president and CEO of Greater Mankato Growth. She has also served as a member and in leadership roles on multiple boards, including Minnesota State University, Mankato, Mankato Foundation, Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, Twin Rivers Council for the Arts and GreenSeam.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.