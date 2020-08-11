MSU Mankato expands Move-In Days

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University Mankato expands its move-in dates for students this fall. It’s all in an effort to reduce the number of students moving in at one time during the pandemic.
Students will now be able to move in between August 17th and 23rd instead of the original three-day move-in weekend.MSU has also invited students living on campus to move in most of their belongings during optional “drop & go” sessions that began over the weekend and continue through this Sunday. Fall semester classes begin Monday, Aug. 24.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.