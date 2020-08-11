Riess pleads guilty to husband’s slaying, sentenced to life without parole

MANTORVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota woman who triggered a nationwide manhunt in 2018 has entered a guilty plea in the murder of her husband.
Court records show Lois Reiss entered a plea agreement and changed her initial plea from not guilty to guilty on a charge of first-degree murder in Dodge County on Tuesday.
A charge of second-degree murder was dismissed.
Riess was charged with killing her husband, David, who was found shot in their home in 2018.
Riess then went on the run to Florida, where she killed a woman named Pamela Hutchinson to steal her identity. After a month-long manhunt, Riess was finally caught in South Padre Island, Texas.
She pleaded guilty to murdering Hutchinson and was sentenced to life in prison in Florida prior to being extradited to Minnesota.
The 58-year-old Riess was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Tuesday. She will serve her prison sentence at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.