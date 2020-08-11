Veteran walks 100 miles for charity

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 100-year-old veteran from Clarks Grove completes a 100-mile walk for charity.
Back in May, Mickey Nelson decided he would walk a mile or two every day until he reached 100 miles to raise money for COVID-19 hunger relief.
On August 5, he crossed the finish line at his church in Clarks Grove, just 3 blocks from the house he was born in—and still lives in. He was joined by more than 100 people on his final stretch to the finish line.
The World War II veteran initially planned to raise about $5,000 for his local Salvation Army’s feeding programs. As of today, Nelson’s efforts have garnered nearly $110,000.
