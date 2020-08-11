Voters say Election Day has run smoothly

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota primary election is here, and polls have been open since 7 a.m.
Many Mankato voters said voting has been going smoothly as polls take extra safety precautions amid COVID-19.
“Very easy, I felt very safe. I wore a mask. Everyone else was masked or had a shield,” voter Nancy Drummer said.
“It went actually very well. It was quick. It was painless. Just had masks on and they had everything treated,” said voter Aaron Budge.
Our viewers also tell us online that they’ve had a smooth experience.
Voter Dennis Mensing said on Twitter that it was quick and easy.
There are also several issues that voters are paying attention to during this year’s election cycle.
“The economy is important. Obviously how we’ve dealt with the COVID-19 crisis is pretty important to me, and looking at higher education,” Budge said.
“I think for me, first of all, certainly there’s been a lot of unrest with the way that people are treated, so George Floyd’s death. So Black Lives Matter matters to me. And then, I think the other thing for me is, so many people are laid off,” said voter Jocelyn Crist.
What’s on your ballot depends on where you live.
One key race to pay attention to is the race for the U.S. Senate seat.
That’s a race that everybody is voting in regardless of your precinct.
The incumbent for this election is Sen. Tina Smith (DFL - Minn.) who was elected in 2018.
Some ballots also have a U.S. State Representative race.
Up for reelection in District 23B is Rep. Jeremy Munson (R- Lake Crystal).
Polls are open until 8 p.m. As long as you are in line by then, you can still vote.
We will have all the results on our website as they are made available.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.