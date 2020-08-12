Being prepared for severe weather

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With severe weather chances in the mix for the next few days, local officials issue a reminder for how to best prepare on a moment’s notice.
Blue Earth County Sheriff Paul Barta says situational awareness and paying attention to the forecast is key, as the weather can often change quickly. He says if you do happen to be on the road during a severe weather event, your vehicle can offer some form of protection.
“If you’re stuck in your vehicle it can be a good idea to get under something secure like a bridge overpass. That’s going to shield you from some of the hail. We want to generally just urge people from watching for large trees or objects that aren’t necessarily completely stable. A tree that gets blown over or a large branch that gets broken off in high winds and comes down on your car is going to be a horrible thing,” says Barta.
Blue Earth County does have a CODE Red Alert system featuring a weather warning component. Barta says many counties have a similar system. He urges people to contact their local emergency management if they’re looking to get signed up.
