Election officials say start planning now for General Election

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Election officials say it’s never too early to start planning for the General Election on Nov. 3rd.
Absentee voting for the General Election begins in just a little over a month on Sept. 18th.
However, officials say you can already request an absentee ballot.
”What folks should be doing right now is making sure they have their plan in place. If they want to vote by absentee ballot, what we want them to do is make sure their voter registration is up to date and current and that they make a request for that absentee ballot application,” said Blue Earth County Elections Administrator Michael Stalberger.
Stalberger also said in-person voting for the General Election should look similar to how it did in this election.
”As of right now that is our plan. Of course with the pandemic things can change overnight, and we’ll always be responsive to that. But our plans right now and all of the direction that we’re getting from the Secretary of State’s office is that we should be planning on the same sorts of precautions,” he said.
Many Mankato voters said voting went smoothly as polls took extra safety precautions amid COVID-19.
