Garvin navigates Vikings through unprecedented times in college sports

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Pat Garvin made the move from Minnesota State University, Mankato to become the next head coach of the Bethany Lutheran College men’s basketball team at the end of April.
Taking over a collegiate athletic program is difficult enough during a normal year, but it is unprecedented in the midst of a global pandemic.
Mary Rominger sat down with the new head coach of the Vikings to learn more about how he is making the most of the situation. Click the video above to watch the full interview.
Garvin attended Bethany Lutheran College as a student, where he also was a member of the men’s basketball team. During his playing career as a Viking, Garvin helped lead the Vikings to the 2011-12 Upper Midwest Athletic Conference regular-season championship and qualify for the UMAC Tournament in all four of the seasons he played. He still ranks in the top-10 in five career and two season categories.
After graduating in 2014, Garvin would serve as an assistant coach at Benedictine University in Mesa, Arizona, before joining Matt Margenthaler’s staff as an assistant coach of the Minnesota State Mavericks.
Garvin, who had high praise of his former colleagues and players at MSU during his introductory press conference, would grow into his roles with the Mavericks, which eventually led to him being named a National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Under Armour 30-Under-30 honoree during the 2017-18 season.
