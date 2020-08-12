Lawmakers convene for second special session

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota lawmakers convene today for a second special legislative session.
The big topic of discussion is Minnesota’s current peacetime emergency, scheduled to end Wednesday. Governor Tim Walz is intending to extend his peacetime emergency by 30 days. He says the extension is necessary so the state can continue to quickly and effectively respond to the pandemic. The extension would not only extend Walz’s emergency powers, but also the statewide mask mandate that was implemented on July 25.
