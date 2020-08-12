Madelia becomes a telecommuting friendly community

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Madelia was ahead of the curve with adapting their community to this technology. They became one of the first towns in Minnesota to take advantage of the rising field.
Brent Christensen who is the Vice President of Christensen Communications Company says they were able to partner with local and state leaders on this topic.
“We passed this bill and got involved in this way before the pandemic hit. It’s critical now for people who can’t go to the office. Telecommuter forward is a program where the state of Minnesota designates us after we pass the resolution as a community. We designate somebody for being a point person for telecommuting and bring the stakeholders together. They designate us as a telecommuter forward community and we can use that in marketing our community. We can say, bring your job to Madelia, we have good broad band here and you can do your job from anywhere,” VP of Christensen Communications Company, Brent Christensen said.
Christensen believes making the move toward telecommuting will benefit the individuals that live there and the entire community as well.
“Small towns like Madelia, we’re past chasing 200 hundred job factories. We’re trying to recruit people in our community and the best way to do that is telecommuting. It’s also an opportunity to market our community to professionals and their spouses can bring their jobs with them if they telecommute. Even before the pandemic, this was very important to economic development for small towns in Minnesota particularly Madelia,” Christensen said.
Madelia is among 23 other telecommuting friendly communities in Minnesota.
