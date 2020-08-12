Madelia becomes a telecommuting friendly community

“We passed this bill and got involved in this way before the pandemic hit. It’s critical now for people who can’t go to the office. Telecommuter forward is a program where the state of Minnesota designates us after we pass the resolution as a community. We designate somebody for being a point person for telecommuting and bring the stakeholders together. They designate us as a telecommuter forward community and we can use that in marketing our community. We can say, bring your job to Madelia, we have good broad band here and you can do your job from anywhere,” VP of Christensen Communications Company, Brent Christensen said.