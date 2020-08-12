Mankato School of Music prepares for upcoming school year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - From academics to music lessons, local students and adults continue to adapt to changes due to the pandemic.
The Mankato School of Music served 125 students this past year. This fall they’re preparing to offer lessons covering everything from piano to violin to cello to 140 students. All through a mix of online and in-person lessons.
“We found that adults are even interested in music so we have students that are 5 and 65. The interest is that for some it’s a hobby for others the parents would like to see their children do something in the arts to help them cope with anxiety or just develop a new skill and music lights up the whole brain that’s what we know from science so it’s a good way to improve critical thinking skills,”
Mankato School of Music has partnered with four area schools to offer lessons to students. They currently have six teachers but are always looking for more.
For more information on how to become a music teacher, or to sign up for lessons, visit www.mankatosom.com.
