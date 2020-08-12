Mathnasium adapts to high demand for tutoring services amidst pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When the pandemic began this Spring, demand for tutoring services like Mathnasium in Mankato skyrocketed and have stayed steady since.
Mathnasium extended its hours and added 20 percent to its staff in order to transition to online tutoring. On June 1st, students were welcomed back into the center for one-on-one learning. And one month later more than half of Mathnasium families came back. The owner says in the 14 years they’ve been in Mankato, this year is the busiest summer they’ve ever had.
“We’re peaking in July and August right now with demand from parents because education is top of mind. They have a little better idea of what’s going to happen with the school year and they know their students have been on a pretty extended vacation with this COVID slide as well,” says Rick Sartel, owner of Mathnasium.
Mathnasium is located next to Madison East Center in Mankato, serving kids in grades 2 through 12.
