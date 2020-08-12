Multi-sports athletes, coaches set for busy spring, summer in 2021

“I think it’s going to be difficult to keep the kids engaged. I think it’s really important for us as coaches to create short practices that are fast paced because it’s going to be difficult for kids not to have games. You’re not playing for games at that time. We’re going to get together as a coaching staff and figure out what’s best for the kids. I think the main thing is to keep them together. and we’re really going to put an emphasis on our strength and conditioning programs, don’t waste time and get better,” said Fink.