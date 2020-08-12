Multi-sports athletes, coaches set for busy spring, summer in 2021

Southern Minn. (KEYC) -High school fall sports will look different in Minnesota after the MSHSL opted to slide a couple of those to the spring which creates conflicts for multi-sport coaches and athletes in a four season schedule.
The decision to move volleyball and football to the spring was certainly not an easy one for the MSHSL to make during a time where the coronavirus pandemic continues.
Other sports will return such as tennis, cross country, swimming and diving and soccer.
Coaches are pleased high school athletes will have an opportunity to compete in volleyball and football at some point this school year as compared to having the season canceled as the league did this past spring.
“No matter what they did, I don’t think it was going to be popular with some people, and we’re moving forward. These kids will have a chance to compete, we’ll make the best of it,” said Brandon Wilhelmi, Springfield head baseball coach, assistant football coach.
“I was very excited with the MSHSL decision. I wasn’t confident we’d get through a full fall season, and I was very worried they’d cancel the season which would be the easy thing to do. I love that they put the needs of the kids first, this will take a lot of work to get this done, but I think everyone knew this is what would be best for the kids,” said Crystal Lamont, head volleyball and head softball coach at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
“They put a lot of time into it, and we just have to accept what they came up with. These are difficult times and positive attitudes get great results. We have to stay positive and get ready to play football in March, that’s just the way it is,” said Bob Fink, Springfield head football coach.
Volleyball and football as well as the spring sports that lost their season will be able to hold practices this fall with guidelines.
Volleyball and football can begin September 14th and end on October 3rd while spring sports can begin on October fifth and wrap up October 24th.
“I think it’s going to be difficult to keep the kids engaged. I think it’s really important for us as coaches to create short practices that are fast paced because it’s going to be difficult for kids not to have games. You’re not playing for games at that time. We’re going to get together as a coaching staff and figure out what’s best for the kids. I think the main thing is to keep them together. and we’re really going to put an emphasis on our strength and conditioning programs, don’t waste time and get better,” said Fink.
The league is adopting a four season schedule for this year meaning spring sports are being pushed to the summer.
That will create issues for coaches like WEM’s Crystal Lamont who is the head coach of both the Buccaneers’ volleyball and softball teams and Springfield’s head baseball coach Brandon Wilhelmi who also is an assistant on the Tigers’ football team.
But those two are ready to face those upcoming challenges.
“We’ll make something work with practices this fall, in the spring we’ll make it work. Just to have those kids have a chance to actually do something and have those seasons is a big thing for our town,” said Wilhelmi.
Both volleyball and football will have abbreviated seasons in the spring just as the sports returning this fall are having.
