OBT: Ellison’s filing an ‘unprecedented example of putting politics over people'

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison asked a judge to remove the trustees of the Otto Bremer Trust on Wednesday.
Ellison’s request to remove Brian Lipschultz, Daniel Reardon and Charlotte Johnson comes after an eight-month investigation into the trust.
Two petitions and an associated memorandum of law were filed in Ramsey County Probate Court on Wednesday. The documents detail what the Attorney General’s Office demonstrates “the trustees’ breaches of fiduciary responsibility, their failure to administer the trust effectively and in accordance with the directives of its founder and multiple violations of state laws governing charitable trusts – culminating in an attempt to take control over OBT’s primary asset, Bremer Financial Corporation (BFC), in October 2019.”
“Minnesotans care about and for each other: they want each other to be able to afford their lives and live with dignity and respect, just as they want for themselves. Minnesotans trust charitable trusts to play an important role that goal. Otto Bremer directed that the trust in his name not be used for ‘any purpose’ other than charitable. The trustees’ actions have abused his trust and Minnesotans’ trust,” Ellison explained in a statement on Wednesday.
Ellison’s office added in a news release that the petitions that were filed Wednesday do not weigh in on BFC’s or any other party’s claims or conduct, but solely on the Otto Bremer Trust. In addition, Ellison is also asking the court to stay the lawsuits between the trustees and the BFC-related parties until is petition is decided.
“I do not take this action lightly, but as the chief law officer of the state and supervisor of charitable trusts in Minnesota, I have the duty to make sure charitable assets are used properly and for the benefit of the public, not the private aims and personal enrichment of the trustees,” continued Ellison. “Because the trustees’ misconduct is particularly serious, it requires particularly serious action by my office.”
In the 108-page memorandum of law, the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office also cites other instances of wrongdoing by the trustees, including:
- Withholding important information from the Attorney General’s Office;
- Misusing charitable assets and self-dealing to run unrelated private businesses out of OBT’s office;
- Significantly raising their own compensation without a corresponding rise in their duties; and
- Making self-interested grants available to charities in which they were personally affiliated with.
The petition requests the court to remove the three trustees and appoints new fiduciaries to investigate the allegations, manage the trust and rebuild independent oversight over the trust. In addition, it requests the immediate removal of the trustees to “prevent ongoing harm to the trust like illegal investments, restructuring the trust to shield it from oversight and liability, and incurring tens of millions of dollars in legal fees.”
As alternatives, Ellison proposed the appointment of Pamela Alexander, Marcia Avner, and Carleen Rhodes as interim trustees.
In a written statement in response to the decision by the Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday, OBT says the actions of Ellison and his staff are “an unprecedented example of putting politics over people.”
“For the past year, the trustees have explored a sale of Bremer Financial Corporation that would have increased the trust’s assets by more than a billion dollars. This effort – which is true to the intent and direction of Otto Bremer – has met with opposition by BFC’s management and directors who are more concerned about maintaining their positions rather than increasing the value of the trust’s assets,” the Otto Bremer Trust said in its statement.
The Otto Bremer Trust’s full statement has been made available below.
The Otto Bremer Trust is one of the nation’s largest charitable trusts. During its 75-year history, the Otto Bremer Trust has made more than $800 million available in grants and program-related investments, including over $56 million in 2019 and millions more in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic dislocation.
