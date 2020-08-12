OBT: Ellison’s filing an ‘unprecedented example of putting politics over people'

“Minnesotans care about and for each other: they want each other to be able to afford their lives and live with dignity and respect, just as they want for themselves. Minnesotans trust charitable trusts to play an important role that goal. Otto Bremer directed that the trust in his name not be used for ‘any purpose’ other than charitable. The trustees’ actions have abused his trust and Minnesotans’ trust,” Ellison explained in a statement on Wednesday.